ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.88. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

