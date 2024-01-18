Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc Sells 8,034 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 8,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $179,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,189,333 shares in the company, valued at $48,865,912.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $426,006.90.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE REPX opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 236.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

