Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sanmina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

