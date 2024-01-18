Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,830 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 963,194 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,458,000 after buying an additional 588,198 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $11,822,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

