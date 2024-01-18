Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 209 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,033,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after purchasing an additional 306,027 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

