Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $499,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

