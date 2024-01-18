Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:THO opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

