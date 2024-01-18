Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.