Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SouthState Stock Performance
NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
