Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Brunswick by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brunswick by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.