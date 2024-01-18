Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.89%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

