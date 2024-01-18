Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $226.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $339.76.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

