Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Drops By 7.0%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $203.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

