Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Decreases By 11.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on I-Mab from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 938,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 48.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in I-Mab by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 107,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 13,161.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 771,682 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

