Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Drops By 12.4%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

T Stamp Price Performance

IDAI stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. T Stamp has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in T Stamp during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T Stamp by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T Stamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

