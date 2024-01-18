Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

