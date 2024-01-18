Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stash Ptak Sells 750 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stash Ptak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $19,826,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

