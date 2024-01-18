Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.7 %

SIRI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

