Solstein Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

