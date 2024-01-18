Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 16,188 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $97.01 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $384.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

