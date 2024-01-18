Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Axon Enterprise worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after acquiring an additional 538,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,224,000 after acquiring an additional 393,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $250.51 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $260.69. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 128.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

