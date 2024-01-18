Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $34,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

