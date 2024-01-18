Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.37 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Nordson worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 18.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Nordson by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $249.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.47. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $265.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

