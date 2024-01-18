Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Boston Properties worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after buying an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.