Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.46 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alliant Energy worth $30,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.