Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.94 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of EPAM Systems worth $34,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $294.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.91.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.07.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

