Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Owens Corning worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

