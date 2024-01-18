Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,827 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Juniper Networks worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

