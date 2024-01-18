Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,582 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Evergy worth $28,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

