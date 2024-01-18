Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) COO Eldad Maniv Sells 74,968 Shares of Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $314,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,172,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,433,227.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eldad Maniv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $588,593.04.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62.

On Monday, January 8th, Eldad Maniv sold 500 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $2,250.00.

Taboola.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

