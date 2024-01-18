Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 1,047 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 177,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $142.89 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

