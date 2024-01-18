TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 6,701 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SNX opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.