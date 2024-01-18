TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 6,701 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SNX opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business's revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

