TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 6,701 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $695,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNX opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

