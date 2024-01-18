The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $153.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

