Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 95.1% in the third quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 11.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $267.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

