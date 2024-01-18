Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.33. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

