Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,874 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $145.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

