Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $273.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.33 and its 200-day moving average is $200.55. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $274.50.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

