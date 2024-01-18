Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $493.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $500.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

