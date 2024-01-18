Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,450,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

