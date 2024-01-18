Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,190 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

