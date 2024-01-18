Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 792.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

ALLY opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

