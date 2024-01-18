Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

