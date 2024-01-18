Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 797,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

