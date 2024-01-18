Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12,045 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

