Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Shell by 90.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shell stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.