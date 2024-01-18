Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.76 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

