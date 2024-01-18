Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

