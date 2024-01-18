Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.62. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $248.00 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

