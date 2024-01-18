Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

