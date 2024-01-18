Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $479,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in PPL by 117.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

